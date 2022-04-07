BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for a Burkburnett man charged with manslaughter reveal the events that led to the city’s second allegedly accidental fatal shooting in four months.

Jacob Anthony Emro mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Jacob Anthony Emro, 23, of Burkburnett, is charged with manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. Emro’s bonds total $270,000.

Family members of the victim have confirmed his identity as Zachary Robertson, 21, of Burkburnett.

According to the affidavit, patrol officers with the Burkburnett Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Glendale Street in Burkburnett in reference to a male subject who was shot in the face.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers identified Emro and a witness at the residence.

Officers later located the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head.

The affidavit said officers conducted an interview with the witness, who told them he and Emro were going to play a prank on the victim when he arrived at the residence on Glendale Street. The witness told police Emro was hiding in the bedroom when the victim walked in. The witness said Emro screamed, then the victim screamed, then he heard a gunshot.

According to the affidavit, the witness told police Emro came out of the room panicking and walked into the living room.

The witness then told police Emro grabbed all the guns and marijuana from the residence and transported it to an abandoned mobile trailer on North Avenue F in an attempt to hide evidence before calling the police.

The affidavit states an officer executed a search warrant of the trailer and found the gun used to shoot the victim.

According to the affidavit, police conducted an interview with Emro, who confessed to shooting the victim.

The affidavit said Emro told police he thought there were “blanks” in the firearm when he recklessly pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger.

A similar case in which someone was accidentally shot and died occurred in Burkburnett just four months prior to the shooting death on Glendale Street.

Matthew Tenney, 19, was indicted for manslaughter in March 2022 stemming from the December 2021 shooting death of Quenten Liford.

Police said Tenney told them he was looking at a new firearm that a friend had purchased.

Tenney said he thought that the gun was unloaded, and he pretended that he drew it from a holster, pulled the trigger, and the weapon discharged, striking Liford in the chest.

First responders attempted to perform life saving measures when they arrived on scene, but they were unsuccessful and Liford was pronounced dead.