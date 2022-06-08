WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the second suspect arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old Wichita Falls boy on June 1 reveals more details and a motive for the shooting.

Wichita Falls jail booking photo

Isaiah Rey Sims, 17, was booked into jail Tuesday for the capital murder of Andrew Gable. His bond is $1.5 million. The warrant for his arrest was issued June 3, after detectives obtained information from interviews with witnesses and the first suspect, who is a juvenile.

The gunshots were reported near 23rd and Holliday June 1 and the suspects were described as a black male in a black shirt and a Hispanic male in a red hoodie.

After the initial call of gunshots, police say a second caller reported her friend had been shot and she was driving him to the hospital.

Gable was pronounced dead in the ER from at least two gunshot wounds.

Police said Gable was in the back seat of a car at 23rd and Grace, with two females in the front.

They said the three had arranged to sell marijuana to a Hispanic male named Ricardo.

The females in the car told officers the Hispanic male came up to the passenger side of their car and pulled out a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at Gable and began yelling. They said the Black male was standing a few feet away when the other male began firing multiple shots at Gable.

After firing the shots, the female occupants said the Hispanic male grabbed the bag containing the marijuana from the back seat and ran east.

Police found another witness who was across the street who confirmed there were two males by the car and the Hispanic male in the red hoodie fired at least two shots into the car, then the two ran away and the car drove off.

Detectives said the juvenile Hispanic who was arrested early the morning after the shooting identified the other suspect as Sims.

Police said Sims agreed to be interviewed before his arrest and he said he and the other suspect made plans to meet Gable to buy marijuana from him. He said during the process of buying it, the other suspect shot Gable.