WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man was jailed for alleged theft after DNA evidence was found at the scene of the crime.

According to the arrest warrant, Jerry-Lee Fowler Jr. was jailed on theft charges after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Back in September 2022, Wichita Falls Police responded to a theft at a business on Chest Avenue.

The manager told officers the suspects broke a window out of one of their trucks and stole a camera system and the catalytic convertor. A flashlight and a discarded cigarette butt were found underneath the truck.

The manager said employees and customers are not allowed to smoke in that area, and no one was permitted to break into or steal from the truck.

A nearby resident said they saw a skinny, bearded man with scraggly hair and a heavy-set woman pull into the parking lot the night before. The witness said they confronted the pair but were told they were there to work on the truck before leaving.

The cigarette butt was collected and sent to the DPS Crime Lab in Garland, Texas, where Fowler and another person’s DNA was found.

According to the arrest warrant, Fowler is listed as a suspect in multiple burglary and theft reports and has had prior convictions.

The business manager estimated the damage and cost to repair the truck at nearly $17,000. Fowler was freed on a $20,000 bond.