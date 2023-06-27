WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A weekend traffic stop in Wichita Falls leads to the seizure of nearly 50 fentanyl pills and multiple charges for one man.

Brandon Michael Robinson, 25, was arrested and charged on Saturday, June 24, with Driving While Intoxicated, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (greater than or equal to four grams, less than 200 grams), Resisting Arrest, and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair. He was released Sunday, June 25, on bonds totaling $32,550.

According to the affidavit, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office made the stop Saturday at 3:51 a.m. at the intersection of Sheppard Access Road and North Scott because Robinson’s car kept crossing over the center lane divider.

Once pulled over, the deputy said he observed the smell of marijuana and alcohol in the car. When Robinson stepped out of the car, the deputy saw a pill that looked like Oxycodone fall next to Robinson. The pill was round and blue and had an ‘M’ imprinted on one side and ’30’ on the other side.

The deputy picked it up and noticed it was wet and partially dissolved, appearing as though it had been in Robinson’s mouth.

When deputies tried to place Robinson in handcuffs, he pulled away and ran from them.

After authorities caught and detained him, they found more pills where Robinson had been standing by his car, as well as additional pills in a blue tube found on the driver’s side during a search of the car.

One of the pills was tested with a Mobile Detect Fentanyl kit and gave a positive result. A final count of the pills put the total at 49 with a weight of 5.3 grams.