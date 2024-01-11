WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who fled from a traffic stop and collided with a deputy’s patrol car has been sentenced on two charges.

Antonio Ridley pleaded guilty on Thursday, January 11, 2024, to evading arrest for a 9-month jail sentence and to a separate theft charge for 12 months.

Last February, Wichita County deputies were alerted that a 2010 White Chevy Equinox with Illinois tags had fled a traffic stop by a DPS trooper in Clay County and was headed toward Wichita Falls on U.S. 287.

A Wichita County deputy set up at Business U.S. 287 and Homestead Lane. The deputy said the suspect’s car passed his unit, and he began pursuit. The vehicle pulled over near Fisher Road and the deputy said he ordered the driver to turn the vehicle off.

According to the deputy, Ridley stuck his hands and upper body out the window and the deputy again told him to turn the vehicle off. He said Ridley told him it was off, but the deputy said the backlights were on and the vehicle began to creep forward.

The deputy told Ridley to shift his vehicle into park and throw the keys out, and Ridley sped off west in the eastbound lanes of Business U.S. 287. He reportedly went back into the westbound lanes and swerved back into the eastbound lanes of Scott.

As the chase continued, the deputy said Ridley attempted to turn south onto Hines but was going too fast to make the turn and hit the curb, then turned into the parking lot of Huskey Hat Company, then back onto Business 287.

He said when another deputy’s unit showed up west of the pursuit, Ridley turned south onto Old Windthorst Road and lost control again, hitting the curb and sliding back and forth across the road. He was then reported to have come to an abrupt stop after possibly blowing a tire.

The pursuing deputy’s unit then collided with the Equinox, and Ridley got out and ran east toward a daycare center on Scott Avenue. The deputy pursued and said he saw Ridley walking back toward the vehicles.

Another deputy arrived and ordered Ridley to get on the ground, which they said he did after multiple commands.

Deputies said after Ridley was taken into custody, they learned that another deputy who was en route to the pursuit had been struck by a civilian’s vehicle at Old Windthorst Road and Sunnyside Lane causing the deputy’s unit to flip.

That deputy was transported for treatment at the hospital for a hand injury.

A search of the Equinox uncovered several zip lock baggies of marijuana weighing 3 pounds and 12 bottles of “Wockhardt Promethazine Hydrochloride Syrup,” according to deputies.