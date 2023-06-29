Brandon Wright was booked back into jail on Thursday, June 29.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The accused wrong-way driver charged with the death of a 25-year-old Wichita Falls man earlier this month was booked back into jail Thursday, June 29, on a new charge of intoxication manslaughter, with a higher bond than his original charge of manslaughter.

Brandon Wright, 39, posted his $150,000 bond and has been released a second time. His first bond on the manslaughter charge was $100,000.

He also has a second charge of aggravated assault in connection with the death of Cha’Quon Jeffery on Saturday, June 3.

Police responded to a head-on collision on the northbound lanes of Spur 325 at Airport Drive just after midnight on June 3.

Police said a Honda driven by Wright was traveling the wrong way and hit Jeffery’s car head on.

The Hirschi graduate was pronounced dead on the scene, and a female passenger suffered multiple broken bones and a concussion.

Wright was pinned and removed and taken to the hospital in stable condition. ER staff told police Wright had a strong odor of alcohol.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He has previous arrests for assaults, sexual assault, deadly conduct, assault of an officer and public intoxication, as well as numerous traffic arrests including racing and unsafe speed.