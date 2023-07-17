David Gutierrez was booked on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Wichita Co. Jail mugshot)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a semi-truck that overturned and closed down part of the Lloyd Ruby Overpass was arrested on a Driving While Intoxicated charge.

David Gutierrez, 61, was booked into and released from the Wichita County Jail on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Wichita Falls Police were called to a wreck in the northbound lanes of the Lloyd Ruby Overpass Friday, July 14, around 8:47 p.m.

On the overpass, officers saw a Freightliner semi-truck on its side, partly hanging off the overpass over 15th Street.

The cab of the semi was seen hanging over the side of the overpass.

Police were able to pull the driver, identified as Gutierrez, out of the cab. No other vehicles or people were involved in the wreck.

The officer interviewing Gutierrez said he appeared to be dazed, and he detected the smell of alcohol coming from him. Officers said his eyes were bloodshot, and he was heavily slurring his words and struggling to maintain his balance.

Gutierrez admitted that he had “one drink” in the last hour.

Other officers on the scene said they had found empty Michelob bottles in the truck’s cabin.

Gutierrez refused to participate in a Field Sobriety test, but he did consent to a blood draw after being detained.

Gutierrez was transported to United Regional for the blood draw and to be medically cleared before being taken to the Wichita County Jail.

Since he had no previous DWI convictions, Gutierrez was released on a $750 bond Saturday, July 15.