WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who left the scene after striking and killing a bicyclist a year ago has been sentenced to prison.

Jesus Mondragon was arrested last May, six months after the victim, 64-year-old Jose Medina died.

Mondragon pleaded guilty to his charge of accident involving a death and was given a 42 month prison sentence in 30th District Court this morning.

Jesus Mondragon during plea hearing in the 30th District Court (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

He has been in jail on $100,000 bond since his arrest. He also has an immigration service detainer with no bond.

On October 24, 2022, around 5:15 in the morning, Medina was riding a bicycle on MLK Blvd. near Flood Street. A bystander found his body on the road and called for help. Attempts to revive Medina on the scene were not successful.

Police could not find any witnesses to the actual incident, and Crime Stoppers asked for citizens’ help in finding the driver who apparently struck him.

The case was later referred to the grand jury, and Mondragon was charged.

