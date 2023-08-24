WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A driver who pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a deadly weapon has been given the maximum sentence.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, a jury decided to sentence Justine Gallegos to a $10,000 fine and 20 years in prison for the crash that killed Pimporn Kasemthaveesak in 2019.

Gallegos, 33, elected to plead guilty before the beginning of her trial and let the jury set her punishment.

Gallegos in the 89th District Court (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

The jury deliberated for less than hour before returning the verdict after Gallegos took the stand in the morning as only one of two defense witnesses.

