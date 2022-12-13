WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-time burglar who was recently arrested for taking just about everything – including the kitchen sink – from his old apartment was sentenced to jail again.

Billy Wayne Crawford, 57, made a plea deal in 78th District Court on his most recent charges – three thefts and a drug charge.

He received a one-year sentence in jail on each charge, to be served concurrently.

In August, police said Crawford cleaned out an apartment on Avenue N he had been evicted from, including pipes, cabinets, refrigerator and other appliances, even the kitchen sink.

A witness in a neighboring apartment reported seeing Crawford taking the items.

His other theft convictions were for taking a package containing a medicine ball from in front of a fitness center on Brookdale and in March for taking a BMW that was for sale.

The owner said he gave the key to Crawford so he could start it, and Crawford then drove off.

Crawford’s 10 prior theft convictions date back to 2004, and sentences range from 180 days to 14 months.