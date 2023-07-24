WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Grand Jury has returned a four-count indictment against a father alleging he left his four young children inside a hot car in a parking lot in June 2023.

Jonathan Kinsey of McAlester, Oklahoma, is now indicted for child abandonment or endangerment for the alleged incident on June 5 in the parking lot of the Lawrence Road Walmart.

Police arrested him after bystanders found the four children locked in a car that had backed into another car after one of the children put the car in gear. Kinsey is free from jail on four $10,000 bonds.

After police responded to a report of an accident, witnesses told them the engine had been running and the windows were rolled up with no air conditioner on. The children’s ages ranged from four months to six years old. Police said the children were sweating and had red faces.

The bystanders told officers they had been by the car for about 20 minutes before Kinsey came back to the car. Police said Kinsey said he had gone inside for groceries and was only gone for around 10 minutes.

Police said the witnesses told them the 6-year-old child was in the driver’s seat and had managed to put the car in reverse, causing it to back into another car.