WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two parents charged with capital murder after their 1-year-old died from malnutrition and negligence is headed to prison.

Christian Miguel Bishop-Torrence, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder and two counts of endangering a child on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the 78th District Court.

Bishop-Torrence was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge with 671 days of jail credit.

The sentence for the two counts of endangerment of a child was 671 days for each, with the three sentences set to run concurrently.

A charge of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury was dismissed.