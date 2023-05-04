WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County corrections officers learn a one-year-old child was left alone in a house when they listen in on a phone call from jail the next morning by the baby’s father.

19-year-old Aaron Allen is charged with child abandonment and endangerment, carrying an unlawful weapon and several drug charges. Allen was arrested by deputies around 11 p.m., April 21 after a traffic stop on Kemp and charged with possession of various drugs and a Glock handgun.

The next morning about 8 hours later, they say he made a call from jail to his mother, asking her to go to his house and get his son, who was alone, and if necessary break the door down to get in. But he also told her she better take a gun, be careful going in, “you don’t know who the hell is in there,” and under no circumstance to call police because he would be arrested again, and his son would be taken away.

A sheriff’s investigator contacted the baby’s grandparents, and the grandfather told him he broke in with a crowbar and found the baby in his crib. Allen was released from jail on his first drug charges on April 22, then arrested again at a motel May 2 on new drug possession charges, and served with the child abandonment warrant.