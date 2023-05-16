WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A felon wanted on a parole warrant is back in jail for the 29th time in Wichita County after being chased down and tased by a police officer Monday morning.

According to records, Isaac Villarreal, 46, was wanted for a parole violation.

An affidavit reads a Wichita Falls Police Department officer had a house in the 700 block of Juarez under surveillance watching for Villarreal to come out. When Villarreal came out to check the mailbox, the officer pulled in front of the house and said Villarreal went back in and shut the front door, and the officer heard the back door open. He ran to the back and saw Villarreal coming out and looking at him.

Because of Villarreal’s past record, the officer pulled his weapon and ordered him to stop, but said Villarreal ran back through the house and out the front door. A foot chase then ensued and the officer was able to fire his taser barbs into Villarreal near North Rosewood and Marconi and that ended the pursuit.

The officer said he found meth inside a cigarette package in Villarreal’s pocket.

Villarreal has two previous convictions for evading arrest, in addition to several for drug possession, prohibited weapon (brass knuckles or switchblade), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful restraint.

He is now jailed on two $10,000 bonds and without bond on the parole violation.