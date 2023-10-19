WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed after Wichita County deputies said a search after a traffic stop turned up Fentanyl pills and meth.

Molly Michelle Brewer is jailed on a total of $25,000 bonds on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A deputy stopped her for speeding near 9th and Taylor and said she told him her gas pedal was stuck.

After finding Brewer had prior narcotics arrests, the deputy said he asked her if she had anything illegal in the vehicle, and she told him there was not and gave consent to search.

The deputy said he found 19 blue pills marked with “M” and “30” which later tested positive for Fentanyl.

He said he also found multiple plastic baggies and glass containers containing a crystal substance that tested positive for meth.

The pills totaled seven grams and the methamphetamines totaled 7.1 grams.

Brewer has five arrests in Wichita County. In 2017, she was arrested with two men and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Clay County. The victim said he was held at gunpoint in his home on Homestead Lane.

A deputy made the arrests after stopping a vehicle matching the description from the victim and said he found guns, including a sawed-off shotgun.