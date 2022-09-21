WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, 2022 and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills.

Jennifer Saffel mugshot

Robert James mugshot

A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel were charged with possession of numerous illegal substances that were found in the vehicle or in their possession, including marijuana, THC products, cocaine, meth and two clear plastic baggies containing blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

The pills were weighed at almost 4 grams. On Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022, another traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of Laure Benson on 32nd Street for two counts of possession of controlled substances.

Deputies say when they told Benson to exit the car so a K-9 could do a free air sniff, a baggie containing a white crystal-like substance and one blue pill fell to the street and another pill was found on the driver’s seat. Both pills tested positive for fentanyl and the white substance tested as meth.