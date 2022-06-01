WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after a lengthy standoff with Wichita Falls police and SWAT at a home on Fillmore Street Tuesday Morning.

Wichita County jail booking photo

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street where police responded to a welfare check.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Raymond Figueroa, 34, was threatening a family member over a dispute about rent. Police on the scene said Figueroa had barricaded himself inside the home and was possibly armed.

WFPD set up a perimeter around the home and called SWAT and WFPD detectives.

Officials said around 11:45 a.m., after multiple attempts to contact Figueroa failed, a search warrant was obtained. That’s when they entered the home and arrested Figueroa.

Sgt. Eipper said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Figueroa has been booked into the Wichita County jail with charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and terroristic threat of a family or household as well as several warrants.

He does not have a bond set at this time.