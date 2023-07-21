WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A plea and sentence Friday morning, July 21, 2023, ended a 2020 murder case that happened during an attempted robbery of a chest of marijuana.

Friday’s plea by Sammy Worthy, 22, is the final of four cases to be resolved. Worthy pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to the murder of Jason Baum and to a separate charge of aggravated robbery.

He was sentenced to 25 years for the murder and 10 years for another marijuana robbery committed a week before the murder.

The two sentences will be served concurrently.

Codefendant Martez Vrana was the first to be sentenced. He was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life without parole last year. Dimonique McKinney pleaded guilty in March for a 50-year sentence.

A fourth person involved in the robbery was 16 at the time, and his murder case was transferred to juvenile court.

Worthy was granted lower bonds on his two charges but had remained in jail since his arrest.

First Assistant D.A. Dobie Kosub said the lighter sentence for Worthy was justified because of his lesser involvement in the actual murder.

Worthy testified in Vrana’s trial and told police that he and the other three went to a house on Meadow Lake to rob Baum of a chest of marijuana. He said Baum pulled into the alley as the chest was being taken, and shots were fired.

The aggravated robbery conviction involved an attempt to buy marijuana on June 3, 2020.

The victim said he set up a purchase and that McKinney and Worthy got in his car; Worthy pulled a gun and demanded his money and hit him in the head with the gun, and they took $1,200.