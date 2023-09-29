WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The last two defendants in the murder of a Wichita Falls woman gunned down for her purse have pleaded guilty.

Shaundre Ransom and Shane Diaz entered guilty pleas Friday, September 29, 2023, in 78th District Court to the murder of Carolyn High in 2020 in her driveway.

Each was sentenced to 40 years in prison. They pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder after being arrested for capital murder.

The first defendant to be sentenced, Zaeveion Denson, was found guilty of capital murder by a jury in August and was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Denson fired the fatal shot that killed High as she arrived home from dancing.

Testimony revealed the four men were looking for someone to rob for money to buy marijuana and followed her home. One of the defendants said they tried to grab her purse, but she resisted and was shot.

22-year-old Jiovani Morales accepted a plea deal on September 15 for murder for a 60-year prison sentence.