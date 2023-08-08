Charquavious Beaver was arrested on charged of burglary in Wichita Falls. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A home invasion suspect police said left behind a fingerprint on a cheese ball jar in June is arrested after police chase four suspects and find an AR-15 style rifle in an apartment.

Police had a warrant for burglary with intent to commit another felony for Charquivious Beaver.

He was arrested Sunday afternoon, August 6, in an apartment complex on Professional Drive when police stopped four males in the parking lot, one of whom was carrying a gun. They took off running, and police said they found Beaver in an apartment bathroom and the gun in the bathroom closet.

Beaver was wanted for a June aggravated robbery on Princeton in which police said multiple armed men broke into a house and shot and killed a pit bull trying to protect the residents.

One resident suffered numerous cuts when he jumped through a window to escape.

As police processed the scene outside, they found a cheese ball container that contained spare change, pills and marijuana that had been inside the house.

They were able to lift a fingerprint from the bottom and said it was a match to the right ring finger of Beaver, and an arrest warrant was issued.