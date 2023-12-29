WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just over a year after a local couple’s bank account was breached remotely, a Florida woman has been extradited to Wichita County to face charges.

Callia Fletcher of Deltona, Fla., has been charged with theft, breach of computer security and I.D. fraud.

She declared indigency and was granted a public defender.

A Wichita County investigator began investigating the breach that happened on November 14, 2022, at a Wichita Falls bank. He said Fletcher accessed the bank’s computer system and began moving money from the couple’s savings to their checking account.

He stated she then tried to order a wire transfer of $24,777 to an account she set up at a different bank.

She listed her address in Middletown, Rhode Island.

The police department there told the investigator that the address was that of a vacant house up for sale.

The investigator obtained bank records and tracked the transactions to Florida and then located Fletcher in Deltona.

He spoke to a bank employee who advised him that a woman had contacted the bank and had all the victims’ personal information and was demanding a wire transfer. However, bank employees were on the phone at the same time, with the real owners of the bank account.

The investigator said records of two phone numbers linked to Fletcher showed numerous calls to the bank on the day and days after the transfer of funds.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 29, 2023, and Fletcher was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 28.