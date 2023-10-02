WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being placed on probation, a man convicted of the theft and destruction of a painted horse statue honoring two McNiel Middle School students is back in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Dakota James is the second of the four convicted in the case to be rearrested after being placed on probation.

Court records show he has been cited twice for not showing up in court and was also arrested about two weeks after being sentenced for not showing up for his 30-day weekend jail sentence.

Following that arrest, the motion to revoke probation claimed he also failed to show for his weekend jail time for another five weekends and has served none of his 30-day jail sentence.

It also alleges he failed to report to his probation officer.

After he failed to show up in court last Friday, September 29, he was arrested, and conditions were set on his eligibility for bond, including 24-hour house arrest at his approved place of residence, or, if employed, under curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and he must wear a GPS monitor at all times.

James was also cited for failure to show up in court in June.

His probation sentence from November 29, 2022, is for eight years, and he was also given a $6,000 fine.

Another of the four defendants, Zachary Kaiser of Bowie, violated his probation within months and was sentenced to two years in state jail.

The parents of Lauren Landavazo had requested all four be given probation and a second chance to make good.

Lauren died after being shot multiple times while walking home from McNiel School in 2016, and her friend Makayla Smith was badly wounded.

The “Forever” horse in their honor was replaced at McNiel Junior High in June 2021.