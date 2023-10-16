WICHITA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Clay County Memorial Hospital nurse pleaded guilty to making out fraudulent prescriptions for his mother, while charges against his mother are pending.

Jason Christopher Schobert and Christine Denise Smith were arrested early this year for

for alleged prescription medication fraud.

Special Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation after they discovered fraudulent prescriptions had been called into a Wichita Falls pharmacy by Schobert. The three medications were Xanax, Tramadol, and Testosterone Cypionate.

The alleged prescription fraud was discovered by a doctor while reviewing a patient’s prescription history. When questioned, the patient, later identified as Smith, said she had gone to a hospital and was prescribed the medications.

A doctor at the hospital said Smith was never seen at the hospital, and he did not prescribe or give permission to prescribe the medication.

Schobert denied calling in the prescriptions but admitted to picking them up from the pharmacy and giving them to Smith. He said Smith knew the prescriptions were fraudulent.

The investigation also alleged Smith enlisted two other individuals to obtain additional amounts of controlled substance refills.

Schobert pleaded guilty in 30th District Court and a 10-year prison sentence was suspended to five years probation with a $2,500 fine and 160 hours of community service.

The charge against Smith is awaiting a setting. She has prior convictions for possession of controlled substances.