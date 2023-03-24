WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls High School Choir teacher has pleaded guilty to having an improper relationship with a student beginning in 2017.

Christopher Jarvis, Wichita County Jail booking photo

Christopher Jarvis was set to go to jury trial next week but entered a guilty plea Friday morning, March 24, in 30th District Court.

He was sentenced to 10 years probation with the first 6 months to be served in jail. The former student made an impact statement in court.

A Texas Ranger began an investigation in August of 2020 when a former student told the Ranger she began a romantic relationship with Jarvis in 2017.

She said they would engage in sexual intercourse in the choir room closet where the choir robes were stored.

She said Jarvis would use old robes in the closet to clean himself after sex.

Police searched the closet and seized five robes to be tested. According to court documents, each robe reportedly had stains that tested for semen.

Jarvis was indicted in March of 2021.