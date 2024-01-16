WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Stripes store employee has been accused of embezzling more than $12,000 by swiping prepaid Visa Green Dot cards for refunds that never went back on the cards.

The suspect, Jerry Covey, was recorded on surveillance video over multiple days loading cards for a white male customer more than 20 times. However, when shown a video of that person, Covey claimed he did not know the person and was only doing what he thought was the proper procedure for the cards, according to police.

Management for the store on Southwest Parkway reported the thefts to the police. A store official told police Covey was reloading the cards and then doing refunds on those cards without actually refunding the card, creating a loss to the store.

According to police, video footage showed Covey loading cards for the unknown person more than 20 times and then swiping his card.

Police contacted Covey, who agreed to come in to be questioned. They said he told them he did not know the male in the video and was insistent he was only doing what he thought was the correct procedure and believed he was wrongfully terminated.

When asked why he was seen swiping his card when no one was at the counter, he stated he was only testing the system and thought that when he voided the transactions, no funds were transacted.

The Stripes district manager told police she knew Covey was adequately trained on the procedure and showed police where, on one day, Covey correctly loaded a card for a customer and then, about 15 minutes later, did a refund on the card.

She also showed police the ledger, which did not show Covey hitting the void button but the refund button.

An arrest warrant was issued on January 10, 2024, and he was arrested on January 15 in a vehicle on Avenue A by a Wichita County deputy who called in a K-9 unit for a narcotics check. When the dog alerted, deputies said they found numerous substances in the vehicle, including illegal mushrooms and Ecstasy pills.

Police reported Covey had a lengthy criminal record before his employment with Stripes, including thefts, drug possession, I.D. theft of an elderly person and forgery, with 27 arrests since 2005.