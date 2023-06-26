BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man who was 17 when charged with making threats to shoot teachers and students has pleaded guilty to three charges involving threats.

Nicholas Maxwell, 20, pleaded guilty Monday, June 26, to three charges filed in two different courts.

In County Court-at-Law #2, he was placed on 18 months probation on 2 counts of terroristic threats of family members in April.

In 89th District Court, he was sentenced to 8 years in prison, suspended to 5 years probation, for making terroristic threats against the public in December of 2019. Three charges of assault or harassment of correction officers filed in December 2019 were previously dismissed at the officers’ request.

The terroristic threat charge came after a juvenile probation supervisor was notified of some alarming written comments by a student at The Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Center on Burk Road.

The officer brought Maxwell in for an interview and said Maxwell told him he planned to shoot the teachers and some of the students at the center and then flee the building.

The officer said Maxwell told him he had access to a shotgun and another firearm.

The officer told a deputy he believed Maxwell was capable of carrying out the threat.

The assault charges were filed when detention officers at the Juvenile Detention Center on Lamar said they saw Maxwell concealing an eating utensil in one hand, and when they asked him to give it to them, he spat on one officer and bit another on his finger.