WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Taco Bell shift leader who broke into the restaurant’s safe twice after being fired has pleaded guilty to that and another business theft.

Ricardo Garcia pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary of the Taco Bell on Greenbriar and to one of his theft charges on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

He was placed on probation for eight years and will pay more than $2,600 in restitution and a $750 fine.

The theft sentence was 68 days in jail.

He had been fired for falsifying work hours five days before the first burglary in May 2022.

Three weeks before that, he pleaded guilty in another case of embezzlement at another business where he worked.

Police said surveillance video showed a man entering the restaurant after hours, entering the code to the safe, emptying all the cash and then using a key to take cash out of the registers.

About three months later, it happened again in the same way.

Garcia was arrested on January 12, 2022, for stealing cash from another business where he worked, the Stripes on Southwest Parkway, and got sentenced later to four days in jail.