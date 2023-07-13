Former coach Billy Boyce was booked into jail for indecency with a child on July 12, 2023. Photo credits: Wilbarger County Jail

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A former coach with the Vernon Independent School District has been indicted on multiple charges involving sex crimes committed against a child.

Billy Joe Boyce, 63, of Vernon, was arrested and booked into the Wilbarger County Jail on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on the following six charges from two separate indictments from a Wilbarger County Grand Jury:

Indecency with a child by contact — Second-degree felony offense

— Second-degree felony offense Indecency with a child by contact — Second-degree felony offense

— Second-degree felony offense Sexual performance by child — Second-degree felony offense

— Second-degree felony offense Indecency with a child by exposure — Third-degree felony offense

— Third-degree felony offense Indecency with a child by exposure — Third-degree felony offense

— Third-degree felony offense Indecency with a child by contact — Second-degree felony offense

The first indictment, filed with the Wilbarger County District Clerk on Monday, July 10, 2023, contains the first two counts of indecency with a child, each with a $150,000 bond. The second indictment, filed the same day, contains the remaining four counts, each with an $87,500 bond.

As of the publication of this story, Boyce remains in the Wilbarger County Jail, where he is being held on bonds totaling $650,000.

Both counts of indecency with a child by contact in the first indictment list the date of the incident as September 28, 2020, and all four counts listed in the second indictment list an incident date of May 26, 2023, more than two and a half years later.

The indictments identify the alleged victims using two different pseudonyms, suggesting there are two separate victims. In the first indictment, the victim is identified by the pseudonym “Janet Doe”, and in the second indictment, the victim is identified as “Jane Doe”.

According to the indictment containing charges from the September 2020 incident, Boyce is charged with two counts of indecency with a child by contact for allegedly touching the genitals and breasts of the alleged victim.

In the second indictment from May 2023, Boyce is charged with one count of sexual performance by a child, two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

According to that indictment, Boyce is accused of inducing the underage victim to expose herself, exposing himself to the victim, and forcing the victim to touch him.

It is unclear at this time if the alleged victims under the age of 17 were students at Vernon ISD at the time Boyce was employed with the district, however, according to officials with the district, Boyce’s last day of employment at Vernon ISD was June 3, 2021.

Further details on the charges against Boyce are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.