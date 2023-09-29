WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged with abusing at least four children in a Wichita Falls daycare in 2022 has pleaded guilty to her four counts of endangerment and injury to a child.

According to court records, Jazmine Jackson’s plea deal in 30th District Court was for 10 years probation and a $1,900 fine.

She was arrested in May 2022, after the mother of a one-year-old child told police she was picking up her children at University Academy on University Avenue and saw Jackson pick up her daughter and slam her down on a mat.

Police viewed video from the daycare and said Jackson is seen physically abusing other children.

One was a 21-month-old boy police say Jackson picked up and threw down on a mat face first. They say Jackson violently grabbed one by the arm and jerked him across a mat, then grabbed his leg in the same way to turn him on the mat. They said a 19-month-old was kicked in the legs to move her back on the mat and then kicked in the torso, and one child was kicked in the head.

Jackson told police she did not intentionally try to injure children. She said it was her job to put children on their nap mats, and she would roll them back on the mats when they got off.