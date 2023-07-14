Bates appeared in the 30th District Court for a pre-trial hearing on July 14, 2023. Photo credits: Joshua Hoggard

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Former WFPD officer Benjamin Bates appeared in a pre-trial hearing this afternoon in the 30th District Court.

Bates has been incarcerated in the Wichita County Jail since May 21, 2023, following the charge of a repeated violation of court orders or conditions of bond, which is considered a 3rd-degree felony by the Texas Penal Code.

A family member of Bates’ took the stand as the defense’s first witness. During his testimony, he expressed a desire for Bates’ current $3 million bond to be reduced to $50,000 considering Bates’ minimal assets.

While the request has not yet been reviewed, the family member requested that Bates reside with them.

The witness also revealed a significant shift in Bates’ mental health when questioned. Prior to this incident, Bates was diagnosed with Major Depression Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder and insomnia. While he was prescribed Adderall to combat some of these mental health issues, the family member reported Bates often abused both alcohol and the stimulant.

The family member also reported that, following Bates’ resignation from WFPD in lieu of termination, he worked two other jobs in the area both for a few months. There were reports of him not showing up to work.

Bates’ case is still pending.