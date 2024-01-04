WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former controller of the Wichita Falls Country Club has been charged with embezzling more than $46,000 over a two-and-a-half-year period.

Oscar Martinez has been charged with theft over $30,000. He was jailed on Thursday, January 4, 2023, and posted a $25,000 bond.

The missing funds were reported last March after an audit and a report was filed by the club manager to the board.

The manager reported that Martinez had embezzled deposits between Dec. 1, 2019, and August

10, 2022, totaling $46,149.

The records were reviewed by both an accountant and a police financial crimes unit detective.

The detective reported that the records showed a pattern of theft, including altered deposit receipts that showed original receipts being recreated and deposited with an amount less than that received.

Additionally, records showed cash receipts were separated from checks, and the checks were deposited minus the cash received.

Interviews showed Martinez as the sole person responsible for the deposits with the ability to commit and conceal the thefts, and all other employees were ruled out.

A detective interviewed Martinez and said he admitted to the thefts, was cooperative and said he took the money because of personal hardships.

Professional profile sites show Martinez has worked at two other local businesses since leaving the country club.