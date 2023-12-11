WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls health clinic secretary pleaded guilty to forgery charges of checks totaling around $250,000.

Rebeca Munoz, 40, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two counts filed earlier this year and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Investigators said Munoz told them she became involved in a scheme with others to have forged checks deposited into her newly opened IRA account “for personal benefit as a single mother.”

The WFPD Financial Crimes Unit was notified by the Community Health Care Center on MLK Boulevard of a pending check in their bank account for $130,000 payable to Munoz, an employee at the clinic.

The check had the center’s account number and bank routing number and was being held by the bank pending an investigation.

Police said they had a previous report by another bank reporting Munoz attempting to deposit a forged check for $85,000.

They said Munoz agreed to answer questions, the fraudulent checks came from a person or group she met online, and they agreed to pay her $30,000 if the scheme worked.

She said she also tried depositing a third check for $35,000 at another bank.

Police said she gave them very limited information, which appeared rehearsed, on the other suspects.

Munoz had previous arrests on another forgery charge in 2019 and in 2002 for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Court records show a delinquent tax suit was brought against Munoz last year by local entities for unpaid taxes totaling $1,156.