WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former Wichita Falls High School choir teacher who made a plea deal for probation for having a sexual relationship with a student is now in jail without bond for multiple alleged violations of probation terms.

Christopher Jarvis, 35, who now lives east of Denton, was booked into Wichita County Jail on his charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Among the many alleged violations he committed while on probation after he pleaded guilty last March:

A Denton County probation officer reported finding Halloween decorations in Jarvis’ yard when the officer made a home visit. He said when he asked Jarvis if he handed out candy and made other contact with children Halloween night, Jarvis admitted he did;

Jarvis is living in the same home as his children without permission of the court;

Jarvis attempted to join a caroling group on November 3;

He is living in a school zone;

He was in possession of electronic devices capable of connecting to the internet;

He has failed to remain employed;

He is 70 hours behind his community service hours;

And he is behind on his payment of fees and fines.

The prosecutor is asking that Jarvis’s probation be revoked and suspended sentence be imposed, of not less than 2 or more than 10 years in prison.

Jarvis did previously have to serve the first 6 months of his probation in jail. However, because his victim was 9 days over age 17 when the relationship began, under Texas law he does not have to register as a sex offender.

The relationship began in 2017, according to the student.

The student told a Texas Ranger she and Jarvis would engage in sexual intercourse in the choir room closet where the choir robes were stored.