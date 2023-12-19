WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wilbarger County jail administrator pleaded guilty to stealing more than $64,000 of inmate commissary funds.

Jessica Kuehn of Quanah pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 10 years probation and 100 hours of community service, and she must repay $64,172 to Wilbarger County.

A Texas Ranger investigation began last January when the sheriff’s office notified them that Kuehn had admitted to stealing about $7,000 from the jail inmate kiosk.

When interviewed, the Ranger said Kuehn admitted she began taking cash in August 2021, and she could not say how much she had taken but admitted cash missing since June 2022 was taken by her.

She said she would take the cash to Walmart and put it onto her PayPal card. She also stated she was the only employee who had the keys to the inmate cash kiosk.

The Ranger requested an audit of inmate funds which he said showed more than $60,000 could not be accounted for.