WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another arrest has been made in connection to a murder that occurred over the weekend in Wichita Falls.

Ashley Marie Esselborn mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail inmate roster

According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Ashley Marie Esselborn, 21, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and is charged with murder.

The arrest of Esselborn marks the fourth suspect taken into custody and charged with murder by the Wichita Falls Police Department in one day.

The offense date is listed in the Wichita County Jail inmate roster as May 20, 2022, which is the date of the murder of Zachary Wood.

This follows the arrest of three people in connection to Wood’s murder that occurred late Friday night, May 20, in the 2100 block of Brown Street.

Officials have not released any information on Esselborn’s arrest at this time.

William Bell, 28, of Wichita Falls, Ronnie Lang, 18, of Wichita Falls, and Payton Collier, 27, of Wichita Falls, were all arrested on murder charges stemming from Friday’s incident.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, police were called to the 2100 block of Brown Street for a welfare check.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Zachary Wood, 23, deceased, and said the nature in which his body was found led them to suspect foul play.

According to the affidavit, autopsy results would later reveal Wood’s manner of death as a homicide, and an investigation began.

Police on the scene said the house on Brown Street appeared to be “ransacked” and there was evidence of a “massive bloodletting event that occurred in multiple rooms”.

The affidavits on Bell and Lang do not mention Esselborn, and her connection to the murder of Wood is unclear at this time.

No arrests have yet been made in another murder that took place over the weekend in Wichita Falls.

Police said in the early hours of Sunday, May 22, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a medical call at a house on Covington.

Upon arriving, they said they found the body of 32-year-old Andrew Lopez deceased in his vehicle, with foul play also suspected in his death.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.