WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search warrant reportedly lands a man behind bars on weapon and drug charges.

According to the affidavit, WFPD Special Operations Unit officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2700 block of Ridgeway on Wednesday, Oct 11. Officers saw the suspect, Kevin Jerome Vinson, 49, leaving. He was stopped and detained.

A search of Vinson’s house found a gallon-sized bag containing methamphetamine. It weighed more than one pound. They also found two ounces of cocaine, a digital scale, baggies and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Vinson is charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is jailed with his bonds totaling $195,000.