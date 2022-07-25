WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Georgia man has been booked into jail for intoxicated manslaughter and manslaughter in connection with a fatal head-on collision on Henry S. Grace Freeway last August.

20-year-old Carson Lubbess has bonds of $250,000 and $200,000.

Wichita County Jail booking

Wichita Falls officers responded to the 4500 block of Henry S. Grace Freeway on August 1, 2021, at 2:56 a.m.

Witnesses said a red Honda was traveling north in the southbound lanes and it collided head-on with a Chevy pickup traveling southbound.

The driver of the pickup, 81-year-old Jerry Fulfer of Wichita County, was killed.

Wichita County prosecutors obtained an indictment alleging intoxicated manslaughter or manslaughter.

They say Lubbess was intoxicated and/or driving his vehicle at an excessive speed in the wrong lane of travel.

Lubbess was taken to a hospital in Dallas for treatment of his injuries.

Police say he was a military service member posted to Fort Sill.