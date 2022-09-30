WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was involved in a $2 million gold and silver coin heist in Wichita Falls is once again facing revocation of his probation.

The attorney for Russell Stallings was seeking to get a bond for him Thursday, Sept. 29, after he was arrested earlier this month and being held without bond.

Wichita County Jail booking

Stallings was returned to jail after a new charge was filed in Tarrant County when he allegedly violated his probation after being arrested in a bar.

The district attorney has also added a pending charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary property, specifically more than $30,000 of money, to the list of violations of probation.

A hearing on revoking his probation is set for October 12. It’s the second time revocation actions have been taken since Stallings was sentenced.

Also listed as a cause for revocation are the delinquent restitution payments to the victim, a retired Wichita Falls resident. The D.A. says the amount delinquent is now $243,438.

Stallings, along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of the gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple, which were their retirement savings.

Another codefendant is also behind on restitution and facing revocation.