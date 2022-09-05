WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Grandfield man police say was tased with no effect after assaulting an officer has been sentenced to probation.

Javier Escobedo pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 2, in the 30th District Court to two counts of assault of an officer, according to court records.

Wichita County Jail booking

In March, police went to the Econo Lodge on Seymour Highway to investigate a disturbance. Officers learned Escobedo had been barred from the premises earlier that day but refused to leave.

When they went to put him in custody, he got into his car and refused to come out. They say he became violent as they attempted to get him out and wrapped his arms around one officer’s head and held him in a headlock.

Then they say he began swinging fists at the officer and hit him in the head. Another officer used his taser on Escobedo but said it had no effect. The officers tried to pull him out of the car and said Escobedo hit the second officer.