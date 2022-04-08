WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the old King’s Food store on 9th Street will find out at a hearing on April 22 if her probation will be revoked and she will face prison time.

Debra Blaine, 65, has been serving 10 years probation since 2012 after store officials say she stole almost $700,000 in a four year period while an employee.

Wichita County Jail mug

One of the terms in her sentence was to pay restitution totaling $466,000 of the stolen money at increasing monthly payments

In a motion filed in March 2022, the district attorney’s office says Blaine is delinquent in the restitution, court costs and probation fees.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was arrested and bonded out of jail on March 8 and is awaiting a revocation hearing.

She was arrested in 2010 and jailed on a $500,000 bond.

The owner of the store reported the money was embezzled between January 2005 and November 2009.

He said Blaine had been in charge of transferring daily totals onto weekly ledgers, and most of the money taken involved falsifying food stamp ledgers.

When she was placed on probation under a deferred sentence, court officials said if she did not abide by the terms the judge could find her guilty and she could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.