WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department said a Dallas area woman pulled a gun when a worker from the store walked out after her to make her pay for services before leaving.

Brearra Verser is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had bond set at $50,000.

The victim said Verser paid with a credit card at the salon in the 2700 block of Central Freeway on September 21, 2023, but did not sign the receipt.

He said she walked out and got in an SUV, so he walked out with his phone and took a photo of the license plate, then went to the driver’s side window to ask her to sign the receipt. He said she brought out a black handgun and pointed it at him.

He then went back inside and said she drove off.

Police traced the vehicle with the license number to the owner in McKinney, Texas and Verser’s name was linked to the same address. The victim then identified Verser in a photo lineup.