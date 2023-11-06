WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop for no illuminated rear tail lights and speeding last week landed three people in jail on multiple charges.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, at approximately 6:54 a.m., Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a Blue Chrysler Pacifica van out of Louisiana for speeding in the 700 block of Central Freeway.

While speaking with the driver, the deputy detected the smell of marijuana and proceeded to search the van, which led to the discovery of a loaded Glock 30-round extended pistol magazine with 26 rounds of Blazer 9mm ammunition in the right front passenger door and an unloaded Glock 19 Gen 5 handgun under the front right passenger seat that came back as stolen from the Midland Police Department.

The 23-year-old driver, Lamar Jackson, and passengers, 30-year-old David Lee Mitchell and 23-year-old Lamarcus Sims, were placed under arrest.

Jackson was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. He was released the next day on a $30,000 bond.

Sims, who admitted the loaded Glock was his, was charged with theft of firearm, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and three outstanding warrants from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. He remains jailed on bonds totaling $77,500.

Mitchell was charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was released the next day on bonds totaling $1,500.