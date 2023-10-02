WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was caught going through a gym bag in a locker room, pulled a knife and fought with a man who caught him in the act was sentenced to prison.

Jacob Martinez pleaded guilty in 30th District Court and was sentenced to five years in prison.

He also pleaded to an attempted burglary for the same punishment. Another charge of burglary with intent to commit another felony was dismissed.

On April 1, 2023, police were called to Planet Fitness on Kell, where employees told them a client caught Martinez going through his duffel bag while the client was showering, and he confronted Martinez.

The victim said Martinez then pulled out a knife and punched him in the face.

The victim then explained he knocked the knife out of Martinez’s hand during the struggle and gained possession of it.

Martinez, someone an employee identified as a member of the gym with an overdue balance, had left the business before police arrived.

He was arrested about a week later on this and other charges.

The burglary charge that was dismissed was reported on April 6, 2023, by a woman who said she watched her apartment being broken into on remote live video, and police identified Martinez as the suspect.

The victim reported that items destroyed in the break-in included two flat-screen TVs, PlayStation equipment, the door frame lock and the door jam.

The victim said her cat also ran away during the break-in.

Total losses were listed at just over $2,600.