WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A teen has been indicted to stand trial for threats of gun violence at Hirschi High School in October.

Keyshawn Williams remains jailed on $10,000 bond for terroristic threat.

An officer with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Police Department was notified

on Oct. 3, 2023, by a school official that Williams made threats to “air out” another student as well as the school.

The officer said he knew the term “air out” meant to fire shots, and he said at least four other staff members and several students heard the threat. He said the staff members feared for their safety and the safety of other students who were present.

The affidavit said an associate principal removed Williams from a classroom. The officer said the associate principal told him that while Williams was in the office, he admitted to saying he was going to “air out” the other student and the school.