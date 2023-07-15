WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man on multiple charges, including assault on a hospital security officer.

According to the police report, shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, July 14, officers were sent to the Lone Star Bar on Jacksboro Highway for a disturbance with a reportedly armed suspect. The reporting person told police the suspect, later identified as Terrin Thomas, threatened him with a gun before fleeing the scene. Thomas was arrested, and a firearm was retrieved. He was taken to United Regional Hospital after he injured himself by hitting his head against the cage in the patrol car.

With one wrist cuffed to the hospital bed, Thomas told the officer he wasn’t going to jail and tried to free himself. Hospital security and the officer tried to stop him, but Thomas kicked a security officer, causing him to strike his head as he fell. Thomas was eventually taken to jail, where a vape pen containing THC marijuana was found in his pocket.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting search or transport, assault on a security officer, and possession of a controlled substance. His bonds totaled $90,000