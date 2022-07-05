COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department said two individuals are in custody after a victim was found in a trash can in Lawton over the weekend.

Andrew Grubbs, Public Information Officer with the Lawton PD, said on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Street in reference to suspicious items found in a trash can.

According to Grubbs, when officers arrived, they called out the Lawton PD’s Criminal Investigations Division, who determined that the trash cans contained human remains.

Grubbs said after an examination from the Medical Examiner the victim was identified as John David Collins.

Grubbs said thanks to the hard work of the police department and investigators, who individuals have been arrested in connection to the incident.

The identities of the two suspects have not yet been released.

According to Grubbs, detectives will present this case to the District Attorney’s Office at the completion of their investigation, which is ongoing.