WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man accused of trying to make the murder of his wife look like a suicide is now indicted for murder.

Bruce Hanson is in jail on a $1 million bond following an investigation into the death of his wife last year. A motion by his attorney for a hearing for a lower bond was denied.

Wichita County Jail booking

On October 14, 2021, Wichita Falls police were called to a home in the 6700 block of Geronimo Drive to investigate a possible suicide by gunshot.

When officers arrived they said Hanson told them his wife, 65-year-old Vickie Hanson, was deceased in their bedroom.

Crimes Against Persons detectives responded a short time later and took over the investigation.

They say Hanson appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, the detectives got an arrest warrant for Hanson in January and arrested him at his house for his wife’s murder.

Among evidence and causes for the finding of murder listed in the affidavit are inconsistencies in Hanson’s answers to detectives regarding the time he found her body, that he witnessed it, then said he didn’t, that he tried to call 911 earlier but couldn’t get through while police found no record of him calling until the call he made later.

Police say he said he never touched the gun or even saw it but gunshot residue tests showed residue on his hand.

An investigator also said with no evidence of powder burns on the wound it would not have been possible for his wife to shoot herself in the head from the distance the gun was fired from.

They also said her two children said Hanson was abusive to her and she was in the process of moving out.