BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man was indicted on three counts of sex crimes against an 8-year-old girl in August of this year.

Paul James Whittaker, 41, remains jailed on more than $600,000 bonds.

The indictments allege the assaults happened on Tuesday, August 1, and Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Whittaker allegedly admitted he tied the girl’s hands behind her, and the affidavit alleges the girl was found in a closet with her hands tied.

A detective said he went to interview Whittaker when he had been arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, and Whittaker chose not to talk to him.

Whittaker was given probation for a 2016 injury to a child charge when a girl was assaulted because a puppy made a mess, and prosecutors have filed to revoke the probation.

He was arrested in 2021 for assault of his girlfriend, who said he got angry because the pipes were frozen, but that charge was later dismissed.