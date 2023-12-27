WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County jail inmate tied to retaliation by Aryan Brotherhood members against suspected jail “snitchers” has had her probation revoked and is going to prison.

Jenna Thornton was sentenced in 2022 to five years, suspended to 10 years probation for retaliation on inmates.

That probation has been revoked, and she is now sentenced to four years in prison for retaliation, five years for theft of a pickup and trailer last March and also 12 months for burglary of a building.

Another female inmate, Stephany Baxter, is serving seven years in prison and was denied her first parole review because of repeated criminal episodes. A third inmate was given eight years probation.

Authorities said in the summer of 2021, a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang set up attacks on a female inmate believed to be snitching on three Brotherhood members.

Investigators said the assaults were carried out by women called “Featherwoods” – female associates of Brotherhood members.

According to affidavits, Baxter was passed a message that it would be good if the snitcher lost her teeth, and Baxter replied “Ok.”

Investigators said jail surveillance video supported the victim’s report.

The investigator said Baxter admitted she was a “Featherwood” member and that another Aryan Brotherhood member referred to Thornton as a “Featherwood”.

Thornton previously served prison terms for assault of an officer in 2016, and her 26 arrests include charges of assaults, resisting arrest, burglaries, forgery and parole violations.