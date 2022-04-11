WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An offer by a group of diners to a man eating alone turns into a frightening ordeal for the customers, according to police reports.

Police were called to the Denny’s restaurant at Maurine and Central Freeway around 2 a.m. Monday, April 11, about a man who had his gun out.

When police arrived, one of the victims said they had invited a man sitting by himself to join them at their table. She said he joined them and was talking about his wife and kids, then he pulled out a silver handgun and put his finger on the trigger.

She said the man pointed it at them, then asked “Why do you think I have this?”

She said they were in fear of their lives and she stayed in the booth while another victim went to tell someone to call police.

Police found the suspect, identified as Timothy Henderson, in front of the restaurant and when they tried to detain him, they said he pulled his arm away and began to walk off. An officer grabbed him again and got him on the ground on his back and said he refused to roll over onto his stomach.

Officers rolled him over but said he still refused to put his arms behind his back. After a few more minutes of struggling, officers say they got him into custody.

Police say they found a silver handgun in his shorts’ waistband.

Henderson has previous arrests for resisting arrest and discharging a firearm.

In 2020 he had an emergency protective order filed against him prohibiting him from assaulting, stalking or being within three city blocks of his children’s mother.